Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.