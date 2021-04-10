This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to rea…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Rain …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mp…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 m…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. C…