Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.