Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Thursday's winds coul…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming snow late. Becoming windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to …
This evening in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …