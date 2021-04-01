This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
