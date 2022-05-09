 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cedar Falls, IA

Right Now
72°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 86%
  • Feels Like: 72°
  • Heat Index: 72°
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: 72°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:53:16 AM
  • Sunset: 08:20:09 PM
  • Dew Point: 67°
  • Visibility: 6 mi

Today

A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
12 AM
71°
7%
12 AM
71°

Wind: ENE @ 4 mph

Precip: 7% Chance

Humidity: 89%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 71°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

1 AM
70°
6%
1 AM
70°

Wind: ENE @ 3 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 70°

Heat Index: 70°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

2 AM
69°
7%
2 AM
69°

Wind: ENE @ 3 mph

Precip: 7% Chance

Humidity: 91%

Wind Chill: 69°

Heat Index: 69°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

3 AM
69°
8%
3 AM
69°

Wind: ENE @ 6 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 69°

Heat Index: 69°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

4 AM
67°
5%
4 AM
67°

Wind: NE @ 5 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

5 AM
67°
4%
5 AM
67°

Wind: NE @ 5 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 95%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 3 mi

6 AM
67°
12%
6 AM
67°

Wind: ENE @ 4 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 94%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 3 mi

7 AM
68°
20%
7 AM
68°

Wind: ENE @ 5 mph

Precip: 20% Chance

Humidity: 95%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 70°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 3 mi

8 AM
71°
15%
8 AM
71°

Wind: E @ 5 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

9 AM
73°
12%
9 AM
73°

Wind: E @ 7 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 76°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

10 AM
77°
12%
10 AM
77°

Wind: ESE @ 10 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 81%

Wind Chill: 77°

Heat Index: 81°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 9 mi

11 AM
81°
5%
11 AM
81°

Wind: ESE @ 10 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 75%

Wind Chill: 81°

Heat Index: 87°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 9 mi

Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. …

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at ti…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, …

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. …

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News