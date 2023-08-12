"We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, of killings, of wars, of hatred. If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other." -- Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Abortion has made human life worthless. That is why we have so many people killing each other.

Climate change is blamed for everything. The one thing everyone forgets is that God controls the weather, and right now God is warning us. Heavy rains, snow, floods, tornadoes, cold, heat, earthquakes and more and extreme heat. Why? Because we are turning our back on his teachings.

Abortion, men wanting to be women, women wanting to be men. God made man and then made woman to be his partner. God took a rib from man to make a woman. That is why man has one less rib than a woman.

In the end time, God will judge us all by his rules. When he judges us he will know which ones pushed all of these sinful ways, homosexuality, changing sexes and abortion and he will judge them accordingly.

Wake up, America!

Richard Sadler, Jesup