KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The umpire calls ball four and all hell breaks loose.

Rather than trotting to first base, the batter breaks into a sprint and doesn’t stop, rounding the bag at full speed. The catcher jumps up and throws to the shortstop, who tosses to the second baseman.

The crowd is roaring now as fielders keep flinging the ball from one to another. Amid this chaos, the runner digs hard and slides into second. Safe.

Wait, didn’t this all start with a walk?

Baseball gets flipped on its head when the Savannah Bananas hit town. The Georgia team, which normally plays in a collegiate summer league, spent the past three months barnstorming the country for a series of exhibition games, testing a radical new version of the sport.

“Banana Ball” moves at breakneck pace. There are no bunts, no visits to the mound and a two-hour time limit. If someone in the stands catches a foul ball, the batter is out. And walks? The otherwise mundane play continues until every fielder — even outfielders — touch the ball.

“A lot of moving parts,” Bananas first baseman Dan Oberst says. “You can’t blink or you’ll miss what happens.”

Eccentric rules are only part of the circus atmosphere. The first-base coach dances and the team celebrates home runs by racing into the stands for high-fives. When the Bananas are in the field, they might launch into a brief, choreographed routine between pitches, spinning and slide-stepping like the Four Tops in cleats, only to resume play as if nothing happened.

Team owner Jesse Cole serves as ringmaster, darting around in a yellow tuxedo and top hat, leading sing-alongs — Woah, livin’ on a prayer — and judging toddler races between innings. Lanky and frenetic, Cole is equal parts P.T. Barnum and Walt Disney, with a bit of “Saturday Night Live.”

“We’ve always been very clear about our goal,” he says. “We exist to make baseball fun.”

His team looks like another Harlem Globetrotters at first glance, but the competition is genuine and there is something potentially important at work.

Major League Baseball has seen its attendance and television ratings steadily drop amid concerns about sluggish play. Changes, including a pitch clock and automated strike zone, could be on the way.

The Bananas are a step ahead, packing ballparks throughout the South and Midwest, transforming themselves into a national brand with highlights on ESPN and 2.5 million TikTok followers. MLB executives say they are watching for any ideas that might make their game more “fan-friendly.”

“I love what they’ve done,” says Mark McKee, chief executive of the minor-league Kansas City Monarchs, who recently played the Bananas. “And it’s going to just keep growing.”

Still, in a sport that clings so desperately to tradition, purists will grumble. Is this really baseball? Is it bad for the game?

The first pitch at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan., is hours away but hundreds of fans have already gathered in the parking lot. Though most of them have never seen the Bananas in person, have only clicked on highlights, they crowd around a merchandise table to buy yellow-and-blue caps, shirts and jerseys.

Watching from afar, Cole grins: “What do you think?”

There is much to do before the gates open for the first of two games against the Monarchs, the owner scurrying from one place to another, getting everyone ready. At 38, he has brought a crew of 120 — what kind of small-time franchise does that? — including a pep band, a princess in a ballgown and a team magician.

For all the stunts and brash marketing, the franchise has found a crucial ingredient that traces to Barnum’s dictum about treating customers well.

There is a sweetness to the way players hand out programs and mingle with fans before games. Dakota Albritton, who pitches on stilts, talks with people waiting for a port-a-potty. Catcher Bill LeRoy not only gives autographs, he asks kids to sign his wristband. The team joins the band for a spirited version of the 1960s hit “Hey Baby.”

“It’s Broadway meets baseball,” says Eric Byrnes, a former major leaguer who manages the team in faux leopard skin and a tartan kilt. “None of this works unless we play the game. If we’re not catching the baseball, throwing strikes, if we’re not putting the ball in play, it’s not entertaining.”

“Banana Ball” is scored like match play in golf: The team that gets the most runs in an inning receives a point for that inning, the win going to whoever has the most points at game’s end. For extra innings, the defense gets a pitcher, catcher and one fielder. If the batter puts the ball in play, they have to chase it down and throw home before he crosses the plate.

“Banana Ball” hit the road in 2021 for two games in Mobile, Ala. Players were awed by the sellout crowds of 3,500.

“They said it was the most fun they’d had in baseball,” Cole recalls. “I knew if the players loved it, the fans would love it.”

“There is something special going on in Savannah,” says Morgan Sword, an MLB executive vice president. “They are celebrating the game of baseball in a unique way and fans are embracing it.”

