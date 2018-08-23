WAVERLY — A Waverly woman drowned in a tubing accident while vacationing in Washington state earlier this week.
Diana Louisa Wolfe, 60, was riding on an inflatable tube in the Yakima River south of Ellensburg Wash., around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when a branch punctured her tube, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Wolfe went under the water, and her foot became trapped by a branch. Another person on the tubing trip dove in and freed her foot and brought her ashore. CPR was performed until paramedics arrived, and she was later pronounced dead.
The accident happened about half a mile south of the Ringer Loop access point.
Man charged after ID found by meth
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly left his ID card next to bags of meth and a sawed-off shotgun following a car chase in May has been charged with federal drug crimes.
An officer assigned to a Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms task force last week petitioned the court to charge Nicholas Allen Gilstrap, 26, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies followed a GMC Envoy that Gilstrap was driving around 2:30 a.m. May 4. The vehicle parked in the area of West Fifth and Jefferson streets, and when deputies approached the vehicle took off.
The chase continued until the SUV crashed into a garage in the area of Grant and West Fifth streets. Gilstrap ran off, and officers found a loaded Remington Sportsman 58 shotgun with a barrel about 14 inches long, a camo backpack with shotgun shells, a case with small bags of crystal meth and Gilstrap’s photo ID, court records state.
On May 10, deputies searched for Gilstrap at a home on Rath Street, and he allegedly fled through a back door and was detained by deputies outside. He was initially arrested on state weapons charges.
Authorities allege Gilstrap is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2015 burglary conviction.
One charged with transporting meth
WATERLOO – One person has been indicted on drug charges in connection with a meth deal in April.
A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment charging Jose Angel Hernandez-Hernandez, 33, address unavailable, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He remained in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids pending trial.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force received information in April regarding a meth shipment coming to Waterloo from Houston, Texas.
The price of the deal was to be $100,000, and the exchange was to take place at a Cedar Falls hotel. Waterloo police stopped a Dodge pickup truck carrying the meth on U.S. Highway 20 near the Ansborough Avenue exit in Waterloo and found Hernandez was the driver, according to court records.
On the truck’s floor, officers found a pink bag with 10 heat-sealed bags of meth inside.
Hernandez and a female passenger told police they thought the packages contained meat, and Hernandez told officers he was paid $1,000 to make the delivery.
Teen hurt in crash near Dunkerton
DUNKERTON — A teenager went to the hospital Tuesday after a crash at an intersection near Dunkerton.
The 16-year-old was not identified by Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies.
The crash was reported about 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and North Canfield Road. The teenage driver of a car was westbound on Mount Vernon Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
The car collided with a semi. The driver of the semi also was not identified. The teenager was ejected from the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The teenager was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. The semi driver was not hurt.
Deputies were assisted by Dunkerton Fire and EMS personnel.
