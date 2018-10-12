WATERLOO — A Waverly woman has been arrested in the August death of a bicyclist.
Nicole Lynn Andreessen, 32, of 1415 Meadowbrook Lane, Waverly, was arrested Thursday at the Waterloo Police Department and charged with steering too close to a bicyclist, according to Waterloo Police.
The charge is a simple misdemeanor, according to Iowa Code, which notes “a person operating a motor vehicle shall not steer the motor vehicle unreasonably close to or toward a person riding a bicycle on a highway,” and comes with a fine of $250. Simple misdemeanors are punishable by no more than a year in prison.
Andreessen reportedly told police she was driving eastbound on Broadway Street in Waterloo about 6:20 p.m. Aug. 22 and had reached down to pick up a cigarette when she struck Eugene David Harding, 31, of Cedar Falls, who was also eastbound on a bicycle. She told police she saw Harding but was unable to stop.
Harding died of his injuries Aug. 25 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Andreessen was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail and released on bond Thursday, according to police.
Second arrest made in stabbing
WATERLOO — A second woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in August and stealing his shoes.
Keyaira Eugenea Haynes, 25, of 406 Sherman Ave., was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree robbery and assault with a weapon.
Police said Haynes and Miranda Marie Casillas, 26, of 412 Dane St., confronted 21-year-old Malik Javon Johnson about the theft of a debit card Aug. 11 at a Dane Street apartment building.
During the encounter, Haynes allegedly stabbed Johnson in the leg three times before both women took a pair of Air Jordan shoes from his feet.
Casillas was arrested Sept. 18.
Car hits Waterloo house, injuring 2
WATERLOO — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their vehicles collided and one vehicle hit a stop sign and a house.
Kyaw Lwin, 45, was southbound on Bayard Street at around 9:25 a.m. Thursday when he apparently ran the stop sign at Williston Avenue and struck the vehicle of Susan Kinkade, 70, who was eastbound on Williston, according to Waterloo Police.
Lwin’s vehicle then struck a stop sign, uprooting it from the ground, and struck a nearby house at 300 Williston Ave., causing approximately $450 in damage to the home’s siding, according to police.
Both Lwin and Kinkade received minor injuries and were transported to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, according to police.
No citations have been issued as of Friday.
Homeless man arrested for theft
WATERLOO — A homeless man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than a thousand dollars’ worth of items from the Waterloo Public Library.
Joshua David Cooper, 29, was arrested Thursday at the Waterloo Police Department and charged with second-degree theft, a felony.
Police say he stole $1,200 worth of DVDs, comic books and graphic novels from the Waterloo Public Library. The library reported the theft occurred Oct. 5.
Cooper remained in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Escapee caught in Black Hawk County
WEST UNION — A West Union man who escaped from a residential facility was apprehended in Black Hawk County on Friday.
Nathan William Rolfes, 33, of West Union was arrested Friday just after 1:30 a.m. on Fayette County warrants for escape from custody and violating his probation, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Rolfes walked away from the West Union Residential Facility. It was unclear how long he had been gone.
He was booked into the Fayette County Jail on a no-bond hold.
