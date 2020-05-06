Waverly Vets Holding Curbside Breakfast
Waverly Vets Holding Curbside Breakfast

We are having our regular 2nd Saturday of the month breakfast. It will be a curbside pick up at the post, 1300 4th St NW, Waverly,  from 7:30 am to 10 am Saturday, May 5th. Breakfast includes cheesy potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausages, peaches and a cinnamon roll. Price is $7. Reservations required at 319-483-9287 or Waverlyvets.us by Friday at 5 pm. Thank you to all of you that have supported our meals via takeout the last couple of months!

