Waverly Vets Holding Curbside Breakfast

We are having our regular 2nd Saturday of the month breakfast. It will be a curbside pick up at the post, 1300 4th St NW, Waverly, from 7:30 am to 10 am Saturday, May 5th. Breakfast includes cheesy potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausages, peaches and a cinnamon roll. Price is $7. Reservations required at 319-483-9287 or Waverlyvets.us by Friday at 5 pm. Thank you to all of you that have supported our meals via takeout the last couple of months!