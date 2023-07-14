WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth’s leadership is being praised by the Board of Education president despite what he called “a tough year.”
The board held the superintendent’s annual assessment Monday in closed session. Dennis Epley, the board president, said Klamfoth’s review focused around the standards for Iowa school leaders including ethics, conduct and community care. Goals for Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools were also discussed.
During the last year, Klamfoth has overseen the construction of North Ridge and Prairie West elementary schools. He has also had to navigate controversy surrounding the district as bullying issues were brought to the surface. Epley said he felt Klamfoth addressed these issues in a satisfactory manner, working to establish standards for student conduct.
“It’s been a tough year but, at the same time, our superintendent was very professional dealing with staff, dealing with community, dealing with the board, and dealing with the students,” Epley said.
Last month, the board approved an $11,511 increase in salary and benefits for the fiscal year that started July 1, bringing his total compensation to $273,113. Epley said the 4.4% increase is consistent with raises approved for 13 other Waverly-Shell Rock administrative staff, including four principals and a variety of supervisors and coordinators for the district.
According to Klamfoth, he is satisfied with the trajectory of the district, something he attributes to the faculty and staff around him.
“We’re faced with a lot of challenges and I’m fortunate to have a supportive board and a great, great staff here … it’s a great place to work,” he said. “It really is.”
