Waverly leaf collection program begins Oct. 4

Waverly leaf collection

program

WAVERLY -- The fall leaf/yard waste collection will begin Oct. 4 and continue through Nov. 12.

Bags of leaves must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on your garbage day.

Sticks and brush are not allowed and bags cannot weigh more than 50 lbs. Waste must be placed in biodegradable bags.

The leaf vacuum service is available to those who do not want to bag their leaves. Leaves need to be placed between the sidewalk and curb area; not in the street.

The fee for this service is $30 for the first half hour and $15 each additional hour. Call (352) 6247 to schedule this service.

Call(319) 352-5247 with any questions.

