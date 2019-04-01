The Lenten Fish Fry will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Church, 2700 Horton Road, Waverly.
The menu includes fish (fried and baked), coleslaw, mac and cheese, French fries and dessert.
Cost is $8 for adults , $6 for college students, $5 for children ages 6-12, and 5 and under free.
Everyone is welcome. It is put on by the Knights of Columbus of Waverly.
