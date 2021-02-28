Waverly citizens, businesses adapted to weather storm of 2020

Within Waverly City Hall, you saw a transition like you did everywhere else. Masks covered noses and mouths, there were Plexiglass partitions, meetings were moved to virtual platforms, and for a period of time, the facility was closed to the public.

Even though these barriers were implemented, it did not restrict access for the public to engage with city staff and elected officials. The public was always welcome to schedule an appointment to conduct business in-person. The closure was simply to control the flow of visitors in an effort to protect our staff.

Like most other municipal libraries, the Waverly Public Library implemented measures to protect patrons and staff. The availability of the contactless exchange of media materials and quarantining of returned items was employed successfully and well used. “Do-it-yourself” kits for children and adults were offered, and several new virtual book clubs were started in the community. Some of these book clubs were sponsored by the library while others were started by groups of friends as a means to remain connected.