WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its free monthly breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
The menu is scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, cheesy potatoes, and coffee cake until there’s no more left. The facility is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
May 19 is the monthly fish fry. Cod loin, baked beans, homemade potato salad and cole slaw costs $14. Dine in downstairs is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. while takeout is upstairs from 5 to 6 p.m. Takeout orders need to be placed by 4 p.m. Thursday.
Call (319) 483-9287 with orders or any questions.
