Waterloo woman wins $100,000 lottery prize (copy)

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman said it was difficult to convince her family that she’d actually won a $100,000 lottery prize.
“At first they did definitely think it was a joke,” Taylor Lumsden told officials on Wednesday as she claimed her prize at the Iowa Lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “We’ve done it before — we’ve gotten the fake scratch-offs and we’ve done this before to them. So they just figured it was another time we were joking because our family is big on joking.”
Lumsden, 29, bought her lucky ticket at Casey’s, 1604 LaPorte Road in Waterloo. She plans to use her winnings to purchase a car and pay for her classes to become an ultrasound technician. She also wants to invest part of her winnings.
Lumsden claimed the second top prize in the lottery’s “Fiesta!” game, a $10 scratch.