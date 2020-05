Waterloo West High School

Valedictorian speech, Blaine Williams

Your values likely came from your parents. West High has served as the place where I could test my parent’s values and make changes to them. Here are several values I learned through my parents and how I made changes to those values.

The most important value my parents taught me is discipline. Discipline for me was to do my best in academics. However, everything comes at a cost. I was sacrificing valuable time with friends to study. I realized that everyone needs balance in their life — especially balance between working and playing.

The next thing my parents taught me is to always push myself, even so far as to never be satisfied with the results. Steve Jobs once said, "Stay hungry, stay foolish." I believe that Steve Jobs was alluding to never giving up. The “stay foolish” I interpret as not worrying about your results. Doing your best and not being discouraged by your results is important to achieve success.