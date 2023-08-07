Welcome to the Arbors subdivision, where affordable living meets modern comfort. Located near Aldrich Elementary, this charming new construction ranch-style home offers an incredible opportunity to own a stylish and functional residence in a sought-after neighborhood. Boasting two bedrooms, two bathrooms on the main floor, and a spacious 1372 square feet of living space, this home is perfect for those seeking an affordable yet comfortable lifestyle. As you enter the front door, you'll be greeted by a thoughtfully designed interior that maximizes both space and functionality. The open-concept floor plan seamlessly connects the living room, dining area, and kitchen, creating a welcoming atmosphere for entertaining guests or spending quality time with loved ones. The living room provides a cozy retreat, and its proximity to the dining area makes it easy to host gatherings or enjoy family meals. The kitchen is a delightful space that blends style and practicality. Equipped with modern GE Stainless appliances, ample countertop space, and sleek cabinetry, it caters to both everyday meal preparation and culinary adventures. Whether you're cooking for yourself or a larger group, this kitchen has everything you need to create delicious meals and lasting memories. The main floor features two well-proportioned bedrooms, offering comfortable and private spaces for relaxation. The master bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom and a spacious closet, providing convenience and privacy. The second bedroom is versatile and can be used as a guest room, home office, or hobby space. Adjacent to the bedrooms is a well-appointed bathroom, ensuring convenience for both residents and guests. In addition to the main floor, this home offers an unfinished basement, presenting a blank canvas for you to customize and expand according to your needs and preferences. Whether you envision a recreation room, a home gym, or additional bedrooms, the unfinished basement offers endless possibilities for you to personalize the space and increase the home's value over time. Another standout feature of this home is the 3-stall garage, providing ample space for parking your vehicles, storing outdoor equipment, or pursuing your favorite hobbies. The garage offers convenience and protection, ensuring your vehicles and belongings are safeguarded from the elements. Outside, the property is surrounded by a well-maintained yard, offering space for outdoor activities and relaxation. Whether you're hosting a barbecue, gardening, or simply enjoying the fresh air, the outdoor area provides a serene setting for you to unwind and enjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled within the Arbors subdivision, this home enjoys a prime location with easy access to a variety of amenities. Aldrich Elementary is just a short distance away, making school commutes effortless for families. The neighborhood also offers proximity to parks, shopping centers, and dining options, providing convenience and entertainment at your fingertips. If you've been searching for an affordable new construction home that doesn't compromise on quality or style, look no further. This ranch-style residence in the Arbors subdivision offers an exceptional opportunity to own a comfortable and inviting home without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on this remarkable property - schedule your showing today and envision the possibilities of affordable living in a desirable location.

View More