Waterloo Water Works announce water mains flush for Thursday

WATERLOO -- On Thursday, Waterloo Water Works will flush the water mains in the area from Kimball to Hammond avenues between E. Ridgeway Ave. and E. San Marnan Drive.

TCustomers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration.

The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan wash day on a Thursday. The discolored water is bacterially safe. The discoloration is caused by accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.