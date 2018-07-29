LARRY HERZOG
WATERLOO -- Waterloo, we have a problem. The city was designed with a street grid to quickly move people downtown. But one can no longer purchase most of the supplies needed for daily living downtown.
Residents must regularly journey to the Crossroads area via poorly designed, congested feeder streets with uncoordinated traffic signals, such as at Kimball or Ansborough avenues, or, cut through neighborhoods and join unnecessarily concentrated traffic on residential streets such as two-lane sections of Ridgeway or Hammond avenues.
In the meantime, we have a major regional hospital, Covenant Medical Center, that is served by a street design more suited to a small neighborhood clinic.
City leaders are said to be proud of enhancing safety through new traffic cameras that enrich the treasury and send $38 per ticket to Sweden via Massachusetts. This approach does not make people want to live in our city.
If this situation is allowed to persist for another generation, property values, and therefore city tax revenue, will decline in areas of the city most impacted. Leaders, speed is a symptom of a broken traffic system. Fix the system.
