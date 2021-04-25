Waterloo Schools leveraged pandemic to pivot, create 'best practices'

A survey was complemented by schools making personal phone calls to households to determine which students were in need of technology access.

Middle and high school students were already issued Chromebook computers. A curb-side Chromebook pick-up night was arranged for elementary school families to pick-up a device if they didn’t have one.

The District also worked to connect families to internet access if they couldn’t afford it.

The supply of cellular hotspots quickly evaporated due to the surge in demand, but the District was able to secure several hundred hotspots in addition to those already on hand. The District also partnered with Mediacom so all requests could be connected with the company or cellular internet service.

Over the summer, a Return to Learn plan was developed, which heavily leveraged technology for both in-person and virtual learning options. It was quickly evident that technology would permanently disrupt education.

An investment in additional devices was made so that every kindergarten through twelfth grader could be issued a device. Not having to share devices is obviously important in the age of COVID, but the District decided this was the right decision for the post-COVID era as well.