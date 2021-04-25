Waterloo Schools leveraged pandemic to pivot, create 'best practices'

With all the negatives surrounding COVID-19, in some ways it has become evident that the old saying “Great pressure creates treasure” rings true.
Through the trials of navigating what education looks like in a forced virtual environment, Waterloo Schools leveraged the pandemic as an opportunity to accelerate the incorporation of educational technology best practices.
When Gov. Kim Reynolds announced schools were to close last March, Iowa schools were forced to shift to online instruction almost overnight.
Staff quickly learned to be creative and improvise as they built the plane while they flew it.
In addition to leveraging software already in use, the District also invested in additional software tools to help teachers record and deliver lessons.
Professional learning around educational technology skyrocketed as the skills of digital teaching and know-how went from nice-to-have to need-to-have.
With a fully virtual environment, a class of nearly 1,000 teaching and administrative staff participated in required weekly professional development modules that highlighted various educational technology tools and practices. This would become somewhat of a survival guide for many.
Getting staff familiarized with how to use technology for remote learning was just one piece of the puzzle. The District also knew it faced a significant digital divide with some students not having access to devices or internet access.
A survey was complemented by schools making personal phone calls to households to determine which students were in need of technology access.
Middle and high school students were already issued Chromebook computers. A curb-side Chromebook pick-up night was arranged for elementary school families to pick-up a device if they didn’t have one.
The District also worked to connect families to internet access if they couldn’t afford it.
The supply of cellular hotspots quickly evaporated due to the surge in demand, but the District was able to secure several hundred hotspots in addition to those already on hand. The District also partnered with Mediacom so all requests could be connected with the company or cellular internet service.
Over the summer, a Return to Learn plan was developed, which heavily leveraged technology for both in-person and virtual learning options. It was quickly evident that technology would permanently disrupt education.
An investment in additional devices was made so that every kindergarten through twelfth grader could be issued a device. Not having to share devices is obviously important in the age of COVID, but the District decided this was the right decision for the post-COVID era as well.
In addition to issuing each student a device, support for families without internet access has continued. Currently, 985 families consisting of 1,668 students are being provided internet access.
Having families connected was critically important when instruction moved fully remote for a week around the Thanksgiving holiday, but also helps ensure all students are able to access instructional materials anytime.
Much like other educational tools like chalkboards and overhead projectors eventually became an expected part of the school experience, ubiquitous access to technology is now an expectation.
With the help of digital assessment tools, teachers can immediately determine student performance on assignments and provide real-time feedback and guidance. This allows teachers to adapt instruction to meet the needs of students.
Technology gives a voice to all students while opening up new opportunities for collaboration.
Educators know that they never really “arrive” at a destination. Delivering engaging instruction is always a work in progress, and evolving technology will continue to enable teachers to innovate.
The District plans to continue to support teachers in effectively leveraging educational technology through various means, including a cadre of teachers who are technology leaders in their school.
All schools leveraged educational technology before COVID, but the pandemic accelerated the incorporation of hardware and software in instruction and put an emphasis on ensuring all students have equitable access.