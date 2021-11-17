 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo schools, education service center closed for Thanksgiving

  • 0
Waterloo schools logo new

WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. 

Students and staff will return to a normal schedule on Nov. 29.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News