WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Tuesday 10-11 a.m. – Design Your Life: A Program for Seniors in the conference room. During this free workshop, experts in their fields discuss new and innovative ways to help seniors age at home. Presented by Fortified Life and the library. This month’s topic is Dementia and Caregiver Support. Attendees will hear from Elaine Eshbaugh, the coordinator of UNI’s gerontology program since 2007. In her role, she has collaborated with various continuing care communities, adult day services, and hospices to provide dementia education and caregiver support. In 2022, she started the nation’s only dementia simulation house. The simulation experience serves college students, professional caregivers, family caregivers, and the community.
- Wednesday 4-5 p.m. – Hive Workshop: Ultimate Locker Glow-Up for tweens and teens. Discover creative ways to personalize a school locker at this fun-filled session. Multiple crafts will be available. Registration is required online at
- Thursday 5-7 p.m. – $5-A-Bag Book Sale: Members-Only Preview for Friends of the Waterloo Public Library. Memberships will be sold at the door for those who are not yet a member. Yearly memberships are $15. Seniors may purchase a membership for $10.