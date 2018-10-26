CEDAR RAPIDS — A Waterloo man who distributed marijuana and possessed a firearm was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison.
Tyran Collins, 19, received the prison term after a May 4 guilty plea to possession of a firearm and ammunition as a drug user, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
In a plea agreement, Collins admitted on Oct. 29, 2017, he was an unlawful user of marijuana, and that he possessed a loaded 9 mm handgun. Collins also admitted he possessed 11 individual bags of marijuana, totaling 26 grams. Collins admitted he intended to distribute the marijuana to other individuals. Law enforcement discovered the marijuana and handgun when they stopped a car in which Collins was a passenger. During the traffic stop, Collins threw the gun onto the driver’s lap and instructed her to hide it. Police later recovered the gun in the center console of the car and learned it previously had been reported stolen.
Collins was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand to 72 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Collins is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lisa C. Williams and was investigated by a Federal Task Force composed of the Waterloo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Cedar Falls Police Department.
Two injured in Bremer County crash
TRIPOLI — The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released information about a crash Monday that hurt two people.
The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. west of Tripoli on Iowa Highway 93 and Midway Avenue. Deputies said a gray 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Patrick Laconte, 25, of Tripoli, was westbound on Highway 93 and drove left of center into the eastbound lane and struck a red International tractor pulling grain wagons going eastbound. It was driven by Brian Kuker, 53, of Tripoli.
Laconte’s car then struck a blue Chevy Traverse also going eastbound, driven by Kendra Lampe, 58, of Waterloo.
The accident is still under investigation with charges pending. Laconte and Lampe were both transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for their injuries.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Police Department, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance, Iowa Department of Transportation and Del’s Wrecker Service.
Three arrested in robbery attempt
WATERLOO — Three people were detained after Waterloo police thwarted a robbery plot late Wednesday.
Lakendrick Antwon Mosley, 27, of Fort Dodge, and Adnan Alibegic, 25, of Waterloo, were arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery, and the third man was turned over to Fort Dodge authorities for an outstanding arrest warrant there.
Mosley also was arrested for carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.
Waterloo police were alerted to two suspicious men carrying guns with their faces covered in the hallway of an apartment building at 216 Brookeridge Drive at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Officers stopped a vehicle driving away from the building.
They found rubber gloves, a ski mask, a stolen Taurus 9 mm handgun and a High Point 9 mm handgun hidden in the area.
Court records indicate the three had planned to steal guns from an apartment in the building.
Arrest made after search, chase
WATERLOO — Authorities have released the name of the person accused of leading officers on a chase after he was found outside a home about to be searched Thursday morning.
Donyay Rafael Edwards, 32, allegedly backed up, crashed into a fence and almost hit officers who were approaching his car, according to court records.
Edwards was arrested for felony assault on a peace officer, eluding, interference and driving while barred.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team went to 213 Elmwood St. shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday to execute a search warrant.
Edwards was allegedly in a vehicle parked in front of the house and drove off, according to Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. The pursuit lasted about two minutes before the fleeing vehicle got stuck in a construction area on Eureka Street.
Edwards then allegedly ran to an apartment on Palmer Drive where he was detained. Police found a large amount of marijuana, court records state.
