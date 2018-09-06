WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found drugs and a stolen electric bike following a brief chase Wednesday morning.
Jason Beem Hauserman, 33, of 1215 Meadow Lane, was arrested for second-degree theft, misdemeanor eluding, carrying weapons and possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Blazer in the area of Ridgeway and Ansborough avenues around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation.
The Blazer continued on for a short distance before stopping at Hauserman’s home, according to police.
Officers found a stun gun in the vehicle along with meth and a digital scale.
In the back of the truck, police located an electric Raleigh bicycle that had been reported stolen July 28 in Waterloo.
1 dead after SUV lands in pond
CLERMONT – One person is dead after an SUV splashed into a pond Tuesday at a Clermont campground.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased as 30-year-old Steven Duane Baker Jr. of Elgin.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Baker was driving a 2000 Mitsubishi Sport in the Skip-A-Way RV Park and Campground, 3825 Harding Road, when he lost control and drove through a chain fence and into the pond.
The pond was about 20 feet deep. Emergency personnel found the vehicle totally submerged when they arrived. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Clermont Fire Department, Decorah Fire and Water Rescue, Tri-State and Clermont Ambulance.
Waterloo truck driver dies in I-380 crash
EVANSDALE — A Waterloo truck driver involved in a fiery crash in Interstate 380 in Evandale last week has died.
Christopher R. Timmer, 46, died Friday at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, according to an obituary submitted to The Courier.
He had been injured and rescued from his truck after it crossed the median, crashed and caught fire on Aug. 29.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Timmer’s gravel truck also struck a pickup.
Lightning strike may have caused fire
CRESCO – A suspected lightning strike may be behind a Tuesday night fire at a Cresco assisted living center.
No injuries were reported, but part of the attic and roof area of the Evans Memorial Home Assisted Living Facility sustained heavy damage, and all 28 residents were evacuated, according to Cresco firefighters.
At the time of the fire, a large thunderstorm was passing through the area, authorities said.
Crews from five departments were called to the building at 1010 N. Elm St. at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of thick smoke.
Evans employees, Regional Health Ambulance workers, firefighters and police helped the residents out of the building and onto a school bus. They were moved to a New Hampton facility or picked up by relatives.
Cresco fire department’s aerial truck helped crews reach the roof while other teams entered and found smoke coming from a third-floor apartment, according to fire officials.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and removed a large amount of blown insulation to keep the fire from spreading. The attic rafters and trusses in the southeast corner sustained heavy damage, according to the fire department.
The Cresco Fire Department was assisted by the Protivin, Ridgeway, Lime Springs and Decorah fire departments as well as the Cresco Police Department, Regional Health Ambulance, Howard County Emergency Management, Howard County Dispatchers and the Howard Winneshiek School Transportation Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.