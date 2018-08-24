Time: 6:45 p.m.
Location: Memorial Stadium, next to Central Middle School, Waterloo
Waterloo Memorial Stadium New Synthetic Turf Ribbon Cutting Ceremony scheduled for tonight at the conclusion of the Freshman game. Following the ceremony, East High will host West High for the 2018 Football Season Opener and the first game played on the new synthetic turf.
East is additionally inviting alumni who played football during their high school careers to attend. East classes of 1965-1971 will be recognized on the field at half-time to honor their record of 55 consecutive wins, which stood as the nation’s longest football winning streak until 2005. Team members from 1965-1971 should call the East High School Athletic Office at 319-433-2475 to let us know if you will be able to join us for this memorable night.
