WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday after he plead guilty to possessing a handgun while being convicted twice of a felony and being a methamphetamine user.
Gage Tyler Bondy, 22, of Waterloo, was sentenced to 77 months in prison, or more than six years, in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
Bondy pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on May 24, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to court records, Bondy stole a car parked in front of a Waterloo home on Feb. 19, sped away from officers at speeds of more than 90 miles per hour and crashed into a utility pole.
Waterloo Police found a Ruger .45-caliber handgun in Bondy’s waistband and a used methamphetamine syringe in his sock.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Bondy is being held in U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to prison.
Mitchell County man dies in accident
MURRAY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a northern Iowa man died in an accident involving a tractor in eastern Nebraska.
The accident occurred Tuesday evening, about 3 miles southeast of Murray. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the man became pinned between a tractor tire and a machine he was trying to attach to the tractor.
The Sheriff’s Office said the man already was dead when deputies and medics arrived. He’s been identified as Richard Kruse, 61, of McIntire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.