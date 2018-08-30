DUBUQUE — Authorities continue to investigate a Monday night motorcycle crash that killed a Waterloo man.
Dane King, 57, was riding eastbound on U.S. Highway 20 near Lone Pine Road in Dubuque County around 8 p.m. Monday when he was struck from behind by a passenger car driven by a 17-year-old Peosta resident, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.
The impact threw King from his motorcycle, and he was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 17-year-old wasn’t seriously injured.
West Union man arrested for burglary
WAUCOMA – A West Union man has been arrested for allegedly entering a home and intimidating a woman who was sleeping.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason David Fairchild, 44, Friday for first-degree burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.
The arrest stems from an Aug. 13 incident in which he and others allegedly entered a Second Avenue Northeast home around 11:30 p.m. and lifted the woman up by an injured leg and made obscene statements, according to court records.
Woman flees halfway house
WATERLOO — A Cedar Rapids woman serving time for a Des Moines crime has allegedly fled from a Waterloo halfway house.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Natasha Elgers, 26, was placed on escape status Tuesday when she failed to return to the Waterloo Work Release Facility.
Elgers is serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree burglary in connection with an April 2009 robbery plot in Des Moines during the Drake Relays.
Elgers, who was 16 at the time, and three Waterloo residents were originally charged in the crime. According to Courier archives, she approached two Minnesota men — twin brothers apparently in town for the sporting event — claiming to be a prostitute and brought them to a motel room. A short time later, three others entered the room with a sawed-off shotgun. One of the brothers fled, and the robbery scheme fell apart.
Elgers was originally charged with robbery, but pleaded to the reduced burglary charge in September 2009.
In 2014, she was paroled and began living in Waterloo, but within a year began missing appointments with her parole officer. She was detained on a parole violation in 2017 after being at large for 588 days, according to court records. The Iowa Board of Parole revoked her parole and returned her to prison. She was placed on work release in July 2018.
Greene woman injured in crash
DOUGHERTY — A woman is in fair condition after a two-vehicle crash trapped her in a vehicle in Cerro Gordo County on Monday.
Cerro Gordo County deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries at 120th Street and Vine Avenue near Dougherty about 4:50 p.m.
Deputies said a vehicle driven by Trey Pfeffer, 17, of Dougherty, was eastbound on 120th, while a second driven by Mary Steere, 54, of Greene, was southbound on Vine.
The vehicles entered an uncontrolled intersection at the same time and collided, according to the sheriff’s office. They then went into the southeast ditch, where Steere was trapped for a short time until firefighters extracted her, the news release said.
Mason City Fire medics transported Steere to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, where a hospital spokeswoman said she was in fair condition Tuesday afternoon. Pfeffer wasn’t hurt.
The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation.
Woman accused of driving drunk
OSAGE — A woman was arrested earlier this month for drunken driving near Osage with five children in the vehicle.
Rebecca Golden, 34, of Kensett, is charged with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and five counts of child endangerment.
Mitchell County Communications received a 911 call about 3:10 p.m. Aug. 19 reporting a vehicle driving all over the road on Iowa Highway 9 near the Worth/Mitchell County line.
The caller said the driver had “crossed over the center line and was driving east in the west lane, forcing a truck out of that lane,” court documents said.
An Osage police officer stopped the vehicle, which had five children ages 9, 7, 5, 2 and 1 as passengers, on the west side of Osage.
Investigation revealed Golden was intoxicated. Her preliminary breath test indicated a .251, court documents said, more than three times the legal limit in Iowa. She also did not have a valid driver’s license, according to court documents.
She is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County District Court Sept. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.