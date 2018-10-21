WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after police found a handgun while searching his home and vehicle Thursday night.
William Lee Taylor, 34, of 1126 Byron Ave., was arrested for one count of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $5,000.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task searched his home and 2003 Hyundai around 11 p.m. Thursday and found a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol inside a backpack in the vehicle, according to court records.
Authorities allege Taylor is prohibited from handling firearms because of burglary convictions in 2003 and 2006 and a felony drug conviction from a 2012 meth lab accident that sent him to the hospital with acid burns.
Hawkeye man guilty of fondling
WEST UNION – A Hawkeye man who allegedly handcuffed children and fondled them has been sentenced to probation with time at a halfway house.
Roger Allen Kline, 53, formerly of Oelwein, had been charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse, crimes that would have carried life in prison.
But Wednesday Kline pleaded to lesser charges of three counts of felony lascivious acts with a child as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to two to five years of supervised probation with placement at the Department of Correctional Services residential facility in West Union. He remains in custody until space is available.
Kline will also have to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime parole because of the nature of offense.
Authorities allege Kline took three children under age 11 in his semi truck to an Oelwein park where he handcuffed them to prevent them from escaping and had sexual contact with them in April 2015.
He was arrested in April 2018.
Alleged cake thief faces new charges
WATERLOO – Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Waterloo man for allegedly taking guns and ammo from a home in July.
Dylan Anthony Hoffert, 20, of 1206 Langley Road, was arrested Thursday for second-degree burglary.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies allege Hoffert entered 8441 Kimball Ave. between July 20 and July 22 and took an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and other guns, jewelry, ammunition and clothing. Investigators searched his home and found a 9 mm Beretta pistol, ammunition including 200 rounds of .223-caliber, loaded magazines and a holster.
He had been charged earlier with theft and burglary in connection with a string of break-ins in rural south Waterloo that included a burglary to Lost Island Waterpark where funnel cakes were taken from a concessions building. His bond is currently set at $50,000.
Man arrested in argument over cigarettes
Man charged in attack
WATERLOO – A man has been returned to Waterloo to face charges for allegedly attacking another man in an argument over cigarettes in July.
Jose Lee Sullivan, 30, address unavailable, was detained in Polk County and transported to the Black Hawk County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury. His bond was set at $10,000.
The victim, 65-year-old William McMorran, told police he and Sullivan were outside the Catholic Worker House shelter on East Eighth Street around 10 p.m. July 20. He said he told Sullivan to get a job so Sullivan would quit begging cigarettes from others.
“The victim said he refused to give the offender any more cigarettes and the next thing he knew he was being punched in the face by the offender,” police wrote in court records.
Witnesses told officers McMorran was punched a number of times and then kicked in the face, records state.
McMorran was treated at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where doctors determined he had broken his orbital bone and a broken nose. He was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for surgery.
Sullivan left the area before officers arrived, but Des Moines police detained him in September after he was observed acting erratically at a McDonald’s restaurant. Des Moines police found marijuana in a bag he was carrying.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.