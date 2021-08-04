Waterloo man arrested in home burglary

WATERLOO – Police arrested a Waterloo man when he allegedly tried to break into a home over the weekend.

A resident at 225 Highland Blvd. called 911 at about 10 a.m. Sunday after a man with a mask began pounding on her back door with tools.

Officers arrived and found a man matching the description of the intruder running from the backyard, and he was detained. Police found wood carving tools and a paint scraper.

Jerred Russell Clos, 35, of 620 Adrian St, was arrested for second-degree burglary. He was later released pending trial.

Court records show Clos is on probation for a March 2019 break-in on West Fourth Street in Waterloo and a February 2020 break-in at a farm building in Bremer County.

