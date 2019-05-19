DALLAS CENTER — A Waterloo man was arrested after leading authorities on a half-hour chase north of Des Moines on Friday morning.
A trooper with the Iowa State Patrol pulled over Skyler Allen Felton Garbes, 28, on Interstate 80 around 10 a.m., according to Sgt. Nathan Ludwig.
During the stop, the trooper learned Garbes had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Black Hawk County for fraud. While the officer was waiting to confirm the warrant, Garbes drove off, Ludwig said.
The pursuit wound through Urbandale and Johnson before Garbes apparently took a curve too fast and crashed in rural Dallas County, Ludwig said. He ran off and was captured a short time later.
No injuries were reported.
Garbes is currently awaiting trial for allegedly trying to light a fire in a Cedar Falls garage in September.
Waterloo shooting leaves man injured
WATERLOO – One man was injured when he was shot while walking home from a friend’s home early Friday.
Stephen Jay Quail, 32, was in the area of Grant Avenue and Randolph Street around 2:50 a.m. Friday when he passed two people. Words were exchanged, and one of the people pulled out a gun and began firing, police said. Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots.
Quail was struck in the leg, and a second bullet grazed his back, according to police.
The gunman ran off before police arrived.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Quail to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment, and his injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.
Waterloo car, houses struck by gunfire
WATERLOO – Two people in a car escaped injury when someone opened fire on their vehicle early Friday.
According to police, 30-year-old Lacoia Green was driving east on Parker Street with passenger Dartavious Dixon, 31, around 1:15 a.m. when the shooting happened.
The vehicle was struck, as were homes at 112 and 114 E. Parker St., according to police. No one in the houses was injured.
Investigators found several spent shell casings in the roadway. No arrest have been made.
Bomb threat targets Cedar Falls business
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Public Safety personnel were dispatched to a Cedar Falls business Saturday morning after a reported bomb threat.
At 10:39 a.m. officers were called to the CBE Group at 1309 Technology Parkway. A CBE employee said they’d received a threat over the phone from a male subject claiming he was a member of a terrorist organization and had access to weapons of mass destruction, according to Cedar Falls police. He also claimed he had tracked the location of the CBE Group.
Police determined it was not a credible threat. Cedar Falls officers are continuing to investigate.
2 face charges in Grundy County
DIKE — Two people arrested about 10 a.m. May 12 west of Dike on theft and burglary charges.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Adam Rees, 36, and Ashley Rees, 32, both of Reinbeck. They face charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Adam Rees remains in jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and also a parole violation warrant. Ashley Rees remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
The theft charges are the result of an investigation into and recovery of a stolen motor vehicle, deputies said. The burglary charges are the result of an investigation into and recovery of stolen property from a rural residence.
Drug/OWI arrests made in Grundy County
GRUNDY CENTER — Two Grundy County traffic stops have resulted in arrests for separate incidents.
Gary Susie, 36, of Beaman, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:27 p.m. Friday for second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor. The stop was made on County Road T-29, also known as K Avenue. No other details of the incident were available.
Susie remains in jail in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Travis Goodale, 22, of Gowrie, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol troopers at 6:50 a.m. Saturday for second-offense possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Troopers allegedly found cannabidiol during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 20 at the 209 mile marker, which is west of Iowa Highway 14.
Goodale was also charged with simple misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification information and speeding. He was allegedly driving 98 mph in a 65 mph zone. He was released on $1,500 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.