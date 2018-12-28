Andres Aguilar Macias

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old child.

Andres Aguilar Macias, 56, of 1119 West Third St., was arrested Dec. 27 at home and charged with lascivious acts with a child, a felony.

Waterloo Police say they received a report Dec. 20 that Macias had fondled the genitals of an 11-year-old. The name, gender of the child or location of the incident has not been released to protect the victim.

Macias remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

