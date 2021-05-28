Waterloo leads the way in Iowa property forfeitures

COSTLY RESULTS

Hopper was sentenced by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa to federal prison in 2010 for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He served his time in California. He said he is clean.

By the time he returned to Iowa in 2018, Black Hawk County had charged him with abandonment of his property while he was in prison and forced him to give up an east Waterloo building he had purchased with a mortgage. This cost him and his father, who helped pay for the building, $90,000 that went to the city.

Hopper filed a Black Hawk County District Court lawsuit against the city of Waterloo to get his money back. A District Court judge dismissed the lawsuit in December, but Hopper filed notice that he will appeal.

Hopper is critical of how Waterloo police and city officials have handled his encounters with them.

“There’s no checks and balances, there’s no oversight with what they’re doing and nobody to challenge them,” Hopper said. “You can’t even really pay a good attorney to challenge them.”

Hopper said he thought the presence of a Black mayor, Quentin Hart, and a Black police chief, Joel Fitzgerald, would change Waterloo. He said he has not seen any change.