Waterloo Kennel Club dog show returns after one-year hiatus

WAVERLY — Hundreds of dogs trotted through the Bremer County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the Waterloo Kennel Club dog show in Waverly.

With over 200 breed classes to compete in, contestants from across the country came to be judged in hopes of becoming a best in show champion in the annual event.

Over the two day event, each dog and their owner compete for ranking among other members of their breed before going up against other breed winners for the best in show title.

A dozen judges were on hand, each one looking for certain characteristics for each breed while looking for general healthiness in teeth, gums and coats.

Short bursts of light rainfall on Saturday provided a challenge to owners, who worked to keep their dog's coats dry, as they are judged on general appearance, as well.

Competition resumes Sunday at the Bremer County Fairgrounds in Waverly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0