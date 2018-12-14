WATERLOO — Council 700 of the Knights of Columbus in Waterloo will host its annual spelling bee Feb. 2 at Columbus High School, 3231 W. Ninth St.
The Iowa Knights of Columbus spelling contest is for children in grades four to seven.
The contest starts at the local level, with the top two place winners at each grade level advancing to the regional competition in late February. The top finishers at the regional competitions will compete in the state competition in Ames on March 3.
Word lists for each grade and contest rules are available at www.iowakofc.org/page/spelling-bee.
The Waterloo contest is open to public, private, parochial and home schooled students who live in the Waterloo School District or nearby towns. There is no registration fee, but registrations need to be submitted by Jan 25. Entry forms can be submitted to tom.pfiffner2@gmail.com or mailed to the address on the form.
