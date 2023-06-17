WATERLOO — Those who attended the annual Juneteenth celebration at Sullivan Park on Saturday were reminded to not only celebrate Black history, but also remember the loss of Black lives in the Cedar Valley and across the nation.

The 28th annual celebration, meant to promote "Unity in the Community," took time to acknowledge lives lost as Waterloo City Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith and Marvin Spencer Jr. read the names of local victims of acts of violence, specifically those whose cases are not actively under investigation.

A new part of the effort to recognize victims is the Still Mourning public art project, organized by Lori Ann Dale, Chawne Paige and Felicia Smith-Nalls, which features metal grave markers memorializing Black victims of violence, such as Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

The hundreds who gathered at Sullivan Park were greeted by food and services vendors to help celebrate their heritage through trivia, games and other activities.

Juneteenth has been an annual celebration in America in one form or another since June 19, 1865, when the final African-American slaves were emancipated in Galveston, Texas, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

While Iowa has recognized the holiday since 2002, this year marks only the second year it has been recognized as a federal holiday after a proclamation from President Joe Biden in 2021.

Local artists Ahmad Madlock and the internationally known Cinque Cullar and the Peace Troupe performed Saturday evening.

Sunday festivities begin at noon with church services at Sullivan Park and more performances and basketball and softball games.

