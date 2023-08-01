WATERLOO -- The Exchange Club of Waterloo has announced new officers and board of directors. Trent Hunter has been named president, and Jillian Rutledge will serve as president-elect.

Other officers are Brian Lynch, vice president; Matt Trueg, immediate vice president; Sharon Droste, executive secretary; and Diana Sash, treasurer.

The board of directors are Maggie Burger, Zach Tompkins, William Kay, Katie Harn, Bailey Moore and Mark Little.

The Exchange Club of Waterloo is a volunteer civic organization focused on community, country, and family. For membership information, email exchangeclubofwaterloo@gmail.com or contact Membership Chair Sandi Sommerfelt at ssommerfelt@gmail.com or (319) 415-2974.

Al Finke, the South Unit Ranger at Hickory Hills Park, drives over the Casey Lake dam on Tuesday. The lake, which is maintained by the Black Hawk County Conservation Board, will be drained this fall for restoration. Goats feed on vegetation near the shoreline of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park on Tuesday. Little Richard the goat and the rest of the team feed on vegetation near the shoreline of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park on Tuesday. Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park will be drained this fall for restoration. Bison feed in their pen at Hickory Hills Park on Tuesday. Al Finke, the South Unit ranger at Hickory Hills Park, feeds a group of goats that are eating through the brush along the shore of Casey Lake. Vegetation near the shoreline of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park, which has been picked through by a group of goats.