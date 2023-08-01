Al Finke, the South Unit Ranger at Hickory Hills Park, drives over the Casey Lake dam on Tuesday. The lake, which is maintained by the Black Hawk County Conservation Board, will be drained this fall for restoration.
Scenes from Hickory Hills Park and Casey Lake, which will be drained in the fall of 2023 as part of a restoration effort.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Goats feed on vegetation near the shoreline of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park on Tuesday.
Little Richard the goat and the rest of the team feed on vegetation near the shoreline of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park on Tuesday.
Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park will be drained this fall for restoration.
Bison feed in their pen at Hickory Hills Park on Tuesday.
Al Finke, the South Unit ranger at Hickory Hills Park, feeds a group of goats that are eating through the brush along the shore of Casey Lake.
Vegetation near the shoreline of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park, which has been picked through by a group of goats.
