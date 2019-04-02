fish fry clip art

The Waterloo Eagles will host a fish fry from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at 202 E. First St., Waterloo.

The meal includes all-you-can-eat battered cod with fries and coleslaw. Cost is $10 per person, and the public is welcome.

There also will be karaoke in the bar from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. with music by Star Class.

