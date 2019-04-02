The Waterloo Eagles will host a fish fry from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at 202 E. First St., Waterloo.
The meal includes all-you-can-eat battered cod with fries and coleslaw. Cost is $10 per person, and the public is welcome.
There also will be karaoke in the bar from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. with music by Star Class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.