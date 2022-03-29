Waterloo Council approves 3.3% property tax increase

WATERLOO -- Residential and commercial tax rates will go up, but less than originally proposed in the new budget passed by the City Council.

At a special meeting Thursday evening, the council voted unanimously in favor of the amended budget following a presentation on the figures by the city's Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner.

Under the fiscal year 2023 budget, the residential tax rate will go up by 3.3%, down from the originally proposed increase of 7.5%. The residential tax rate will be $18.97 per $1,000 valuation to fund tax askings of more than $46.3 million, an increase of $1.7 million from last year.

The budget includes a commercial tax rate increase of 1.8%, but the multi-residential tax rate will decrease by 3.8%.

Before the vote, Mayor Quentin Hart expressed gratitude toward all those involved in bringing the new budget to the table.

“It’s kind of been a tough year, there’s been a lot of things going on behind the scenes for us to get to that point, so I want to thank our department heads, I want to thank Michelle and her staff as well, and Council also," Hart said. "You guys, you all understand tough decisions everywhere and your trust and respect during this process, I appreciate it.”

The Waterloo Police Department and Waterloo Fire Rescue will receive the lion’s share of the funding in the budget, at $13.31, or 71% of the levy rate. Debt service will also make up $2.87, or 15% of the $18.97. The budget will also see a total increase in personnel funding of over $2.3 million. However, pensions for police and fire will go down by $67,615 and health insurance city personnel will decrease by $21,396.

“It’s not a perfect budget, but it is a budget that does the things that we need to do,” Ward 2 Councilor Jonathan Grieder said before the vote, “which is keep the lights on, keep the employees on the streets doing their very essential jobs, and so I will be voting in favor.”

In preparation for the vote, at-large member Dave Boesen spoke concerning stewardship of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, and making sure they are utilized properly with plans in place for when they eventually run out.

“I appreciate that we have it to use and we’re using it for the right purposes if we do use it, I’m just concerned when that money’s gone how we’re going to make up those shortfalls,” Boesen said. “Because I don’t want to be two budget years down, and we’re factoring in X amount of dollars from ARPA money, and then it’s not there.”

