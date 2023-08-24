WATERLOO – The cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls encourages residents to take precaution and utilize cooling stations set up throughout the city during this period of excessive heat and humidity.
In Waterloo:
- SportsPlex Pool, 300 Jefferson St. - Drinking fountains and with limited seating available.: Thursday 1-3:45 p.m., Saturday 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sunday 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Mark’s Park Spray Pad, no cost, open daily from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. for ages 12 and under.
- Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Drinking fountains and seating available.
- Waterloo Center for Arts, 225 Commercial St., Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Waterloo Regional Airport, 2790 Livingston Lane, Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., open Monday–Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In Cedar Falls:
- Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St. -- Thursday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. Drinking fountain, air-conditioning, and internet access available.
- The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Boulevard, Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 10–5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m.–4 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain, and wi-fi available..
- Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road: Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available.
- Cedar Falls Public Safety Training Room, 4600 S. Main St. -- Open 24/7. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available.