Waterloo Community Foundation Renews Accreditation

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation has earned a three-year renewal for their accreditation with the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations™, an accreditation program created by community foundations for community foundations. National Standards accreditation represents accountability and excellence to communities, policymakers, and the public.

Accreditation provides many donor advantages including the ability to offer Endow Iowa Tax Credits, a 25% benefit on donor’s Iowa tax returns when establishing or donating to a permanent endowment fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation.

To learn about the many gifting opportunities available to improve Waterloo, call or email Erin Tink, Executive Director.

