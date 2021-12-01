Waterloo Community Foundation announces grant awards

WATERLOO -- This year, the Waterloo Community Foundation awarded six $5,000 grants to organizations for projects or programs that benefit the community of Waterloo in one of four areas: health and human services, arts and culture, education, and economic development.

The 2021 recipients include:

North End Update -- Through their program, "Ms. Rocki n Chaveevah LIVE!", the North End Update is a source of good news for the community and provides a social media platform that promotes conversation to address the country's racial divide.

WCF Symphony -- The Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony will host Bruce Henry and The Evolution of African American Music as the central theme to its education program during the 2022-2023 season.

Boys & Girls Club -- The Boys and Girls Club will offer two mentoring programs, Passport to Manhood and SMART Girls, that benefit all participating club members and are designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, strong character, and positive behavior.

Leader Valley -- Leader Valley will work with Lincoln Elementary School to onboard and implement the Leader In Me program that gives all students the chance to develop the mindsets and skill sets needed for success in school and after graduation.

One City United -- Through a program called Momentum, One City United will teach, train, and equip individuals to overcome significant barriers to employment. Their six-week program offers classes, continued support through 90 days of employment, and partnerships with agencies/organizations.

Riverview Center -- The Waterloo Crisis Response Program through the Riverview Center offers support to survivors after experiencing the trauma of sexual assault and abuse. They will provide survivors with clothing at the hospital, travel costs to access services, financial assistance, crisis hotline access, and interpreter services as necessary.

Since the Waterloo Community Foundation incorporated in 2015, it has granted $1,088,589 back into the community.

A formal awards ceremony will be held at a later date. To learn more about its grants program or to invest in projects that make a difference in Waterloo, call Erin Tink, executive director, at (319) 883-6022 or go to www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.

