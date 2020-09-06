Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly offices closed Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. There will be no curbside garbage collection Monday. Residents with Monday as their normal collection day should put their garbage containers out by 6 a.m. Tuesday for pickup.

In Cedar Falls, the following will be closed Monday for Labor Day: City Hall, Public Library, Community Center, Rec Center and the Visitors Center.

City of Waverly offices, including the recycling center and yard waste site, also will be closed Monday. Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up Tuesday. Call 352-6247 or 352-9065 with questions. Additionally, all Bremer County Courthouse offices including the convenience center and clerk of court offices will be closed.

All Test Iowa sites in the state, including clinic sites, will be closed Monday.

