Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Changes

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Announces Changes Due to Impact of Covid-19-CEDAR FALLS. In these unprecedented days, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony has announced plans for the coming months to cope with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. There continues to be uncertainty about when it will be safe to present live concerts. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s top priority is always the health and safety of audiences, musicians, volunteers and staff. Changes to wcfsymphony Operations-April 28, 2020, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Board of Directors considered changes to the organization’s operations to address the challenges posed by Covid-19. The key changes approved by the Board were: Live concerts will be announced for the 2020-2021 season as conditions permit and with as much notice to the public as possible. Depending on conditions, there may be full orchestra concerts, chamber music concerts or no live concerts during the season. Ticketing information, including seating and refund policies, will be made available as concert dates are announced. Concert Programs-Plans were in place for wcfsymphony’s 2020-2021 season prior to the Covid-19 shutdown. These plans included: