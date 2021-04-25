Waterloo Career Center continues to grow

WATERLOO — Housed in Central Middle School, the Waterloo Career Center is alive with hands-on, real-world training for high school students.
After several years of study, a task force of students, parents, staff and community/business members recommended the Waterloo Schools expand our career and technical education offerings so students can explore career interest areas while in high school. These courses are proven to greatly engage students in content, while allowing them to work toward an area of certification and better prepare them for life after high school.
The committee studied many different programs nationwide, but quickly focused on technical education as being right for our students. It effectively engages high school students along with increasing graduation rates and the percentage of students who attend post-secondary schools. It also keeps students in school and reduces dropouts. With such a broad base of business and industry in the Cedar Valley, technical education will build a strong partnership between schools and businesses.
From this, grew the Waterloo Career Center. Opened on the campus of Central Middle School at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year, the center housed two programs initially, Nursing and Digital Graphics. For the 2017-18 school year, three new programs were added: Advanced Manufacturing, Early Childhood Education and Information Technology- Networking. During the 2018-2019 school year, we added four new programs; Information Technology-Web and Mobile, Interactive Digital Media, Marketing and Sustainable Construction. During the 2019-20 we added five new programs, including Culinary, Electrical, Finance, Hospitality and Plumbing.
This current school year we brought four more programs: BioMedical Lab Technician, Emergency Management, K-12 Teacher Preparation, and Physical Therapy.
An extensive renovation was completed before the beginning of the 2018-19 school year at a cost of approximately $17.5 million. All of this is being funded with one-percent sales tax proceeds.
This 80,000-square-feet renovation has transformed the Waterloo Career Center into a modern, 21st century learning environment with a collegiate and workplace feel. In January 2021, the Waterloo Career Center was awarded the Career Academy Incentive Fund grant. This $1 million grant will go towards further expansion of the WCC, both in programming and building structure.
This will help us continue to strive towards the goal to provide the best education for our students and ensure each student is equipped with the skills necessary to be a productive citizen and have a promising and fulfilling future in the fast-changing world of career opportunities.
Knowing that Career and Technical Education provides a chance for students to learn content through real-world career applications, the Waterloo Career Center mission is to accomplish the following, including:
1. Explore a career area of interest including but not limited to: health fields, manufacturing, informational technology, education, construction, or STEM; including all 16 identified career pathways and 79 career clusters.
2. Increase the high school graduation rate of students in the Waterloo Career Center above the national average of 81% to the 93% graduation rate for students that attend technical high schools, all while increasing a student’s overall attendance rate.
3. Assure that 75% of students graduating from a pathway within the Waterloo Career Center go onto a post-secondary institutions or career field tied to the pathway.
4. Increase student engagement for all. Many students are passively engaged and do not see the relevance of what they are learning, while others are disengaged to the point of dropping out. This program provides a proven instructional alternative.
5. Improve the way we educate all students. When students under-perform, drift aimlessly in college, disengage in school or even dropout, the cost to parents, community and society is great.
How will we know that we have accomplished this mission? Well, some indicators we will be looking at include:
- District graduation rate increases
- District dropout rate decreases
- Enrollment increase in both numbers and percentage of class capacity
- Retention from Year 1 to Year 2; Year 2 to Year 3
- Attendance rates for Career Center students at their respective high school
- Number of industry certificates earned
- Number of concurrent college credit hours earned by WCC students
Another key component of the Waterloo Career Center has been the amazing number of businesses that have either stepped up as collaborative sponsors of our programs, or have expressed interest in becoming a partner.
These partnerships are giving our students multiple opportunities to explore the specific career fields available within the program they are in. These partners have allowed our students to tour their businesses, do internships and provided us with critical curriculum insight and repurposed equipment for use at the Waterloo Career Center.
They have also given their time as guest speakers and mentors, allowing our students receive first-hand knowledge about that specific career. Lastly, our teachers are also doing externships at these businesses, allowing them to stay up to date on what is current best practice in the industry.
There are a lot of amazing things happening at the Waterloo Career Center. We would invite anyone that wants a tour or to discuss what is occurring out there to contact the Waterloo Schools, and we will get you set up.