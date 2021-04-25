Waterloo Career Center continues to grow

WATERLOO — Housed in Central Middle School, the Waterloo Career Center is alive with hands-on, real-world training for high school students.

After several years of study, a task force of students, parents, staff and community/business members recommended the Waterloo Schools expand our career and technical education offerings so students can explore career interest areas while in high school. These courses are proven to greatly engage students in content, while allowing them to work toward an area of certification and better prepare them for life after high school.

The committee studied many different programs nationwide, but quickly focused on technical education as being right for our students. It effectively engages high school students along with increasing graduation rates and the percentage of students who attend post-secondary schools. It also keeps students in school and reduces dropouts. With such a broad base of business and industry in the Cedar Valley, technical education will build a strong partnership between schools and businesses.