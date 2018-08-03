Fireworks

Game time: 6:35 p.m.

Opponent: La Crosse

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Baseball Card Giveaway – first 1,000 fans will get a baseball card set presented by Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse and Fox Ridge Golf Club

Fireworks will go off after the game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments