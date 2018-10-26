The Waterloo Black Hawks are home tonight for a two-game series with Fargo.
Game time is 7:05 p.m. at Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo.
Waterloo Black Hawks Hockey team is a member of the United State Hockey League, a league that brings the top high school players to the community and develops them for NCAA or professional careers. They play a 30-game home schedule.
The first 2,000 fans will receive a Black Hawks Magnet Schedule courtesy of Rockets Bakery, Waterloo and 107.3 The Party. For the first time ever, take advantage of our All-You-Can-Eat Ticket Package. For just $32, fans participating in this special promotion will receive access to the Budweiser Hospitality Area where they can enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, potato chips, cookies, and soft drinks through the end of the second period. Those aged 21 and older will have the option to enjoy two beers as part of the promotion. Season ticket holders who already have seats can participate for $23.
It's also Healthcare Appreciation Night. Health-care professionals will receive discounted tickets for $8. Plus we'll have our first ever Baby Races at intermission. The Hawks will also be wearing special "Hockey Fights Cancer" jerseys which will be available for auction after the game on Saturday presented by Great Clips and The Breast Care Center. To purchase tickets or register for the Baby Race, call 232-3444.
