oin us as we celebrate the 2017-18 Anderson Cup Championship on Opening Night in Party Town! The first 1,000 fans will receive an Anderson Cup Pennant. Enjoy $2 Bud Light Tallboys all game long plus it's College Night presented by The Other Place - College Students will receive discounted tickets of just $8.00 in advance or $9.00 on day of game with ID. Let's rock Party Town to start the 2018-19 USHL season!

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

