oin us as we celebrate the 2017-18 Anderson Cup Championship on Opening Night in Party Town! The first 1,000 fans will receive an Anderson Cup Pennant. Enjoy $2 Bud Light Tallboys all game long plus it's College Night presented by The Other Place - College Students will receive discounted tickets of just $8.00 in advance or $9.00 on day of game with ID. Let's rock Party Town to start the 2018-19 USHL season!
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.