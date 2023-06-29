A pair of Waterloo Black Hawks were selected on day two of the NHL Entry Draft.

USHL Hockey: Black Hawks' Pionk has hockey in his blood The youngest of four hockey playing Pionk brothers, Aaron Pionk is off to a strong start in his rookie season with the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Thursday, 20-year old defenseman Aaron Pionk was selected in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick by his home state Minnesota Wild.

The Minnesota-Duluth recruit had 12 goals and 24 assists for the Black Hawks during the 2022-23 season. Across the United States Hockey League, only three blueliners scored more goals.

The Hermantown, Minn. Native was the first pick by Waterloo in the 2022 USHL Phase II draft.

Two rounds after Pionk was selected by the Wild, teammate David Klee was taking in the seventh round by the San Jose Sharks with the 197th overall pick.

Klee played in 57 games for Waterloo this past winter as a rookie scoring three goals and assisting on 10 others. The 6-foot-3 inch forward is committed to North Dakota.