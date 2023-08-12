Congratulations to the leadership and members of the Waterloo Waterhawks Ski Club for the amount of work they did that brought the group of different ski clubs from South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

The grounds, vendors, bleachers and shuttle added to the success and comfort of ski shows.

The talent from all of these clubs was amazing, and you could see the amount of work that each club put in to bring the best shows to our area. I enjoyed many hours watching the different clubs perform.

Over the years, my family was in and out of the Waterloo area. I could talk to charter members Dick and Marlene Meyers, who I think were probably the oldest and active members of the club to see what was happening. Now both are deceased.

I always thought the Waterhawks was formed with 16 charter members, however when I looked through my files I found a list of 18 members that dates 1957-1958. Now I wonder how many charter members are still around. If any, I would like to hear from you, (319) 296-7199.

Ronald Wood, Waterloo